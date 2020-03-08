WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: #1 Contender For Raw Women's Championship Revealed, New Champ Crowned, And More

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and it was the last pay per view before WrestleMania 36. The show featured two elimination chamber matches, one for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and a women’s chamber match that will determine who faces Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The show opened with Daniel Bryan taking on Drew Gulak.

Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are interviewed by Kayla Braxton and they feel confident about winning the titles as they will enter last in it. Dolph says he is dedicating the match to Mandy Rose.

Andrade Defeated Humberto Carillo To Retain The United States Championship

AJ Styles is interviewed by Charly Caruso and he insults Black for being a sad guy who listens to depressing music with lighted candles. He says Gallows and Anderson will be in his corner for his match with Aleister Black since they can’t sit at ringside due to the event being sold out. She asks if that is a fair fight and says it is never a fair fight when anyone is in the ring with him.

Elimination Chamber Match For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Heavy Machinery Eliminate Lucha House Party

Robert Roode And Dolph Ziggler Eliminate Heavy Machinery

The Uso’s Eliminate Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The Miz And John Morrison Eliminate The New Day

The Miz And John Morrison Eliminate The Uso’s To Retain The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Charly interviews Natalya and asks about Beth Phoenix. Natalya says Beth is going to pull through but she can’t wait until Edge gets his hands on Randy Orton on Raw tomorrow night. She says Beth is family and family is everything to her. She says she will win the Elimination Chamber tonight because she was born to do this.

Aleister Black Defeated AJ Styles In A No DQ Match

The Street Profits hype up their tag title match as they were about to make their way out to the ring.

The Street Profits Defeated Seth Rollins And Murphy To Retain The Raw Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens gives Seth Rollins the Stunner in the ring after the match then pours popcorn on Murphy.

Sami Zayn is interviewed by Kayla Braxton before the Intercontinental Championship and he says he will go face to face, man to man. He tells Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to just stand on the apron as he takes Braun on.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura And Cesaro Defeated Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn Pins Braun To Win The Intercontinental Championship

Shayna Baszler Wins The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match To Become The #1 Contender For The Raw Women’s Championship At WrestleMania 36

The show ends with Shayna celebrating her victory as Becky watches on backstage. Shayna Baszler will officially challenge Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the Raw Women’s Chmpionship.