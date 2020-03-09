Fight of the Day: Marlon Moraes vs. Miguel Torres

Date: November 3, 2012
Card: World Series of Fighting 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Planet Hollywood
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: November 3, 2012
Card: World Series of Fighting 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Planet Hollywood
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was. Biggest Upset: Robert Helenius +1400 over Adam (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has remained a focal point for the media early in the offseason as he continues to make headlines off the (…)
It finally starts to sink in that the Eagles are probably losing two key members of the offensive line—HOF LT Jason Peters and swing (…)
Remember earlier in the season when the team had 3 and 4-day layoffs at the beginning of the season? Remember what it was like to have (…)
The Washington Wizards 2019-20 season has been full of fringe moves from first-year general manager Tommy Sheppard. One included acquiring (…)
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and it was the last pay per view (…)
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out (…)
Join Big Q & DC as they cover the latest on The New Orleans Pelicans. Join the conversation with live-chat & call-in’s. (…)
It is proven that cannabis has many interesting properties for therapeutic use, but also for recreational use. The CBD helps to enjoy (…)
Comments