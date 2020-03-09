Football 101: What You Should Wear During Games And Training

Whether you’re maintaining general fitness or simply having fun during your leisure time, sports presents a crossover of these two experiences. Playing sports creates a great impact on an individual’s overall health and fitness, as well as providing entertainment and strengthening relationships between people. Football is one of the greatest and most popular sports globally, despite a few differences and variations in some countries.

Playing football is all fun and exciting until mishaps happen. Sports like football can expose players to certain risks of getting injuries during the game, but wearing the right gear and protective equipment will lessen these accidents. If you’re up for the next game or training with your teammates, make sure that you’re geared up with the following equipment:

Football Cleats

When engaging in a rough sport like football, your feet are highly important during the game and there can be no compromise on their safety for every match. To make sure that your feet are protected from foot and ankle injuries, wear the right pair of football cleats. This footwear ensures utmost comfortability compared to regular running and sports shoes that you should never try to wear for a football match.

Football cleats combine traction, stability, and support into one footwear during your game. In this way, your agility and performance could be improved, stability supported, and feet protected with its tough but breathable structure.

There are many competitive football cleats in the market, so make sure to read trustworthy reviews from www.gamedayr.com before purchasing a pair.

Mouth Pieces

Across different sports, mouth guards never miss their spot on every player’s protective equipment. Mouth pieces such as mouth guards will protect your teeth from harm due to a direct blow to the face, which is common in football matches. Also, it serves as a shock absorber by lessening the impact of blows and distributes the force instead of directing it onto your chin, jaw bone, and facial bones.

A good mouthguard should cover the whole set of teeth while still providing a balanced bite. However, it still boils down to the comfort of the user to know how appropriate the fit is.

Body Padding

The hip, tailbone, thighs, and knees are the largest parts of the body exposed during a game, and they’re as vulnerable to injury as other body parts. To protect these parts of the body, make sure that you’re wearing the right fit of hip and tailbone pads, thigh pads, and knee pads that offer maximum protection while keeping your movement as comfortable as possible.

Athletic Cups

To protect the private parts, football players should never miss wearing an athletic cup made from metal or hard plastic. Conventionally, athletic cups and groin guards are secured with the help of jockstraps but they can be pretty uncomfortable for some players, thus compression shorts are more commonly used to secure these cups in place.

For an athletic cup to serve its purpose, it must fit tightly enough to prevent dislocation of the cup, but shouldn’t pinch the user’s skin during movement. It should have a secure and comfortable waistband and leg straps that prevent twisting and rolling to prevent discomfort with every movement.

Neck Roll

Neck rolls are another armor focusing on your neck that are extremely important in protecting your neck and head from snapping back during tackles and falls. They’re attached to shoulder pads, cradle and wrap around your neck, extending under your helmet.

In finding the right neck roll, a light but durable one is more recommended since your head and neck will be bearing the weight of this gear. It should also have a clenched fit to your neck to avoid dislocation and discomfort, but it should also be breathable enough for your neck.

Shoulder Pads

For shoulder support and protection, you should prioritize investing in great shoulder pads that will protect not just your shoulders, but also your upper chest and back during collisions. Shoulder pads aren’t created equal in the market as they have varying degrees of protection. In choosing the best shoulder pads, always look for the right fitting, weight, contact dispersion, rigidity, and range of motion.

Combining these qualities together, a good pair of shoulder pads will ensure that the right areas are protected without straining your shoulders due to its unbearable weight. Also, it should be rigid enough while maintaining flexibility and maximum range of motion that is not restricting for the player. Lastly, not all shoulder pads can absorb and disperse the shock of impacts, thus choose shoulder pads that can distribute force without affecting the wearer.

Conclusion

During any football match, accidents should always be anticipated by players and these circumstances counteracted through wearing the right football gear and equipment discussed above. In this way, they can lessen the possibility of football injuries and in case it does happen, injured players will face less consequences because of the proper gears. Aside from looking at the fun and fulfillment brought about by playing football, you should never overlook your own safety while playing.