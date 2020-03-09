LeBron James 'ain't playing' in empty arenas if league bans fans amid Coronavirus concerns

La Liga has become the first league to play soccer games in empty arenas, without fans, but NBA players sure seem to be against that idea.

Sure, the leagues may have the best motives in mind, looking to keep everyone healthy amid the Coronavirus scare, but Chris Paul has already made it clear that he’s not interested in playing in games without fans in the stands.

Joining him was LeBron James, who vehemently disagreed with the idea, and said he wouldn’t even play in games.

“We play games without the fans? That’s impossible. I ain’t playing,” LeBron James said, via Sports Illustrated. “If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing.”

It appears as if the NBA players as a whole are speaking out against this idea, so expect more disagreement in the future. The NBA is in a tough position.

For now, the league has temporarily suspended media access, but the players clearly don’t want it to take any further steps in the future.