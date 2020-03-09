Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ricky Rubio

Mar 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio (11) passes the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Ricky Rubio – Phoenix (vs Milwaukee)

25 points, 8-15 FG, 6-6 FT, 3 3PTs, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, 3 steals

And only one turnover! Now that’s what’s up!

 

