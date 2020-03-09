Patrick Mahomes, brother Jackson bust out sick dance moves in Lakers gear (Video)

It’s the NFL offseason, which is also referred to as the business season, so players use this time to relax and let loose a bit.

That rule, of course, doesn’t apply to those players that are on expiring contracts, with the free agency period sometimes bringing tough news. It can also be brutal for veterans on bloated contracts that teams could be considered releasing.

But for the NFL’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, life is pretty good. He was named Super Bowl MVP, and now he’s just hanging out in a Kobe Bryant throwback jersey, busting out some dance moves with his brother, Jackson, and eating some salad.

Sweet moves, bros.