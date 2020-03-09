There is no spicier MLB blog series in the greater sports webisphere than “Playing Pepper” from the esteemed Daniel Shoptaw.

By day Shoptaw is a knowledgeable and articulate St. Louis Cardinals blogger, whose wares can be viewed at C70 At the Bat. At night I’m assuming he’s still a Redbirds fan, but we’ll get into more detail on that later.

“Playing Pepper” brilliantly reviews every Major League team at the start of each season by asking several bloggers covering those teams to answer a number of baseball-probing questions.

Full disclosure, I did refuse to answer one of Daniel’s 2020 questions: “Mr. Dyer, where were you on the night of February 2, 2020?”

First of all, the authorities have dropped all charges against me due to a lack of evidence. And second, I was led to believe that the sale of circus animals to the Purina Cat Chow Corporation was legal in Alabama.

Anyway… you’ll want to be one of the first to view the 2020 San Francisco Giants “Playing Pepper” piece right here.

Joining me once again as part of the SF Giants stable of bloggers are Craig Vaughn of “THE San Francisco Giants Blog” and Michael Saltzman of “Around the Foghorn”. Both of these guys have smart and entertaining blogs about all things Giants, and I recommend you visit their sites sooner than later.

A shoutout also to the esteemed members of the Cards Conclave, a group of Cards bloggers who appear to have been forced together as some kind of restorative justice plea bargain in the local courts.

Luckily, the Conclave offers everything you need to know about the St. Louis Cardinals– so check them out!

