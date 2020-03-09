UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira
Mar 14, 2020
Ginasio Nilson Nelson
Brasilia, Brazil
UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
9,024 – great – super deep
UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Kevin Lee (18-5, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira (28-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Demian Maia (28-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (17-3, #20 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Renato Moicano (13-3-1, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-5, #25 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Johnny Walker (17-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov (25-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo (24-7, #15 ranked lightweight) vs John Makdessi (17-6, #37 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (23-6, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (16-5-1, #5 ranked flyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Ribas (8-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos (10-7-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (21-6, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko (20-1, #21 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya (26-10, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Enrique Barzola (16-5-1, #36 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Mayra Bueno Silva (5-0, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maryna Moroz (9-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)
Flyweights:
Bruno Silva (10-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight) vs David Dvorak (17-3)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Veronica Macedo (6-3-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bea Malecki (3-0, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Betting Odds:
