MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

By March 9, 2020

By: |

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira
Mar 14, 2020
Ginasio Nilson Nelson
Brasilia, Brazil

 

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

9,024 – great – super deep

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Kevin Lee   (18-5, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira   (28-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Demian Maia   (28-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns  (17-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Renato Moicano   (13-3-1, #23 ranked lightweight) vs Damir Hadzovic   (13-5, #25 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Johnny Walker   (17-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nikita Krylov   (25-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo   (24-7, #15 ranked lightweight) vs John Makdessi   (17-6, #37 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga   (23-6, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno  (16-5-1, #5 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Ribas   (8-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs  Randa Markos   (10-7-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos   (21-6, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko   (20-1, #21 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya   (26-10, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight) vs Enrique Barzola   (16-5-1, #36 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Mayra Bueno Silva   (5-0, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maryna Moroz   (9-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Bruno Silva   (10-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight) vs David Dvorak   (17-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Veronica Macedo   (6-3-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bea Malecki   (3-0, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira odds - BestFightOdds

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

36m

Twins 36m ago

One underrated quality of the way the Twins have been constructed this year is the option situation. That is to say, there are only 4 players (…)

More MMA
Home