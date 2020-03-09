UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Mar 9/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 4 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 197.5 2 1 2 Joseph Benavidez 153 3 2 3 Jussier Formiga 134 4 3 4 Alexandre Pantoja 109.5 5 5 5 Brandon Moreno 84 6 6 10 Matt Schnell 80 7 7 9 Alex Perez 65.5 8 8 Ray Borg 53 9 9 11 Tim Elliott 32 10 10 14 Mark De La Rosa 18.5 11 12 7 Kai Kara-France 15.5 12 11 8 Rogerio Bontorin 13 13 16 13 Raulian Paiva 10 14 13 6 Askar Askarov 5 14 13 Su Mudaerji 5 16 15 12 Jordan Espinosa 4 17 16 Bruno Silva 0 17 16 15 Tyson Nam 0

