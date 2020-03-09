Video of Cam Newton working out on field shows injury recovery going well

The Panthers are being very cryptic in the way they’re handling Cam Newton, and it’s hard to tell if they’re shopping him or not.

Carolina’s new coaching staff and front office reps have been indicating that Newton is on track to be their starting quarterback next season, but he’s coming back from a major foot injury, and it’s unclear how he’s recovering from surgery.

The team is apparently trying to send the message that he’s recovering well, as a recent video of him throwing a football on the field has been circulating.

Great to see @CameronNewton back on his grind and throwing again 😤 pic.twitter.com/epEszKskin — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 9, 2020

In reading the tea leaves, it seems as if the Panthers are sending a message that Newton looks good, and that for the right offer, he could potentially via acquired via trade. The timing is interesting, too, with free agency just a few weeks away. It’s probably not coincidental.