Combat

Fight of the Day: Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II

Fight of the Day: Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Floyd Patterson vs. Ingemar Johansson II

By March 10, 2020

By: |

 

Date: June 20, 1960
Card:
Championship(s): NBA Heavyweight Championship (Johansson)
Venue: Polo Grounds
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

14hr

Twins 14hr ago

One underrated quality of the way the Twins have been constructed this year is the option situation. That is to say, there are only 4 players (…)

More Combat
Home