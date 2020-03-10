NBA Playoffs bring bettors plenty of lucrative opportunities

Betting on the NCAA Tournament is fun, as basketball fans love wagering on March Madness action, but that’s just a warm-up for the most entertaining period of the spring for sports fans — the NBA Playoffs.

April flowers may bring May showers, but for sports fans March Madness brings April action and basketball betting lines , as the college basketball games lead into the NBA postseason ones. Fans know that that’s where the real money is to be made, and there are so many different types of wagers that can be placed. Not only that, the NBA has become a global game, so betting on the postseason is something that not only takes place in the United States, but also in countries such as China, Japan, the Philippines, India and elsewhere.