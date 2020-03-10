Panthers' re-signing Kyle Allen ignites Cam Newton trade rumors

The Panthers are being quiet about their plans for Cam Newton, but it sure seems like they’re shopping their longtime starting quarterback behind closed doors.

Carolina’s coaching staff has indicated that Newton is on track to be the team’s starter going forward, at present time, unless anything changes, but it’s also a completely new regime, and head coach Matt Rhule may want to draft or develop his own guy. Not only that, the team turned heads on Monday when a video of Newton throwing a football on the field was shared, as if they were trying to send the message that he’s healthy.

The team made a quarterback-centric move on Tuesday as well, re-signing Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Allen was the team’s starter with Newton sidelined due to injury last season, and it appears as if they’re sending a message here.

At only one year, it looks as if Allen could be competing against another signal-caller in training camp for the starting job, with Newton likely to be traded. We’ll see what the future brings.