Rapid Recap: Celtics torture us with late collapse but rally for win

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Oh, those sneaky Celtics. Led by Jayson Tatum (30 points, 11-22 FG) and Gordon Hayward (27 points, 10 reb), they controlled tonight’s game vs Indiana for about 44 minutes. The lead peaked at 19 in the 3rd quarter and stood at 16 (102-86) with 6+ minutes remaining in the game. I actually smiled.
And then Victor Oladipo happened. And Kemba Walker (11 points, 3-12 FG) struggled. And Marcus Smart made questionable decisions. And Victor Oladipo happened (again and again). The lead evaporated in a blink and Boston found themselves down 107-104 with two minutes remaining. I raged.
Raise your hand if you had Daniel Theis (20 points) saving the game with a three-pointer on the most critical possession of the game? Tatum followed with a ferocious dunk and Smart redeemed himself with a ridiculous left-handed scoop in the post. Mix in some tight defense and the Celtics walked away with the 114-111 win. I exhaled.
