Rapid Recap: Celtics torture us with late collapse but rally for win

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Oh, those sneaky Celtics. Led by Jayson Tatum (30 points, 11-22 FG) and Gordon Hayward (27 points, 10 reb), they controlled tonight’s game vs Indiana for about 44 minutes. The lead peaked at 19 in the 3rd quarter and stood at 16 (102-86) with 6+ minutes remaining in the game. I actually smiled.

And then Victor Oladipo happened. And Kemba Walker (11 points, 3-12 FG) struggled. And Marcus Smart made questionable decisions. And Victor Oladipo happened (again and again). The lead evaporated in a blink and Boston found themselves down 107-104 with two minutes remaining. I raged.

Raise your hand if you had Daniel Theis (20 points) saving the game with a three-pointer on the most critical possession of the game? Tatum followed with a ferocious dunk and Smart redeemed himself with a ridiculous left-handed scoop in the post. Mix in some tight defense and the Celtics walked away with the 114-111 win. I exhaled.

I'm here for t-shirt Wanamaker and I don't care who knows about it — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) March 10, 2020

Celtics actually getting the calls* tonight. 9 of 9 from the line before Pacers finally get there. *Subject to change — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) March 10, 2020

Tatum's pulling out all the tricks tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/digcvQk6Xf — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 10, 2020

Halftime: Celtics 59, Pacers 50

☘️ Tatum: 20 PTS, 3 REB

☘️ Hayward: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

🏎 Oladipo: 13 PTS, 4 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 11, 2020

Corner 3⃣ for Gordon

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile) pic.twitter.com/Rr1Bp2s0K8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 11, 2020

Kemba gets it off in time 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bonGEuOaJu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2020

End of 3Q: Celtics 94, Pacers 80

☘️ Hayward: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

☘️ Tatum: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL

☘️ Theis: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK

🏎 Sabonis: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 11, 2020

These are good timeouts by Brad. He’s learning. By God he’s learning. — S M A R F (@ColeyMick) March 11, 2020

Oh man. Oladipo has caught fire and Cs 19-point lead is down to 104-101. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 11, 2020

Oladipo hot: Oladipo takes all the shots Tatum and Hayward hot: Smart and Kemba take all the shots — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) March 11, 2020

HUGE 3 for Theis pic.twitter.com/F4dpZJhO55 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 11, 2020

Tatum + Theis snake and seal with authority pic.twitter.com/bygL2WRHGC — Max Carlin (@maxacarlin) March 11, 2020