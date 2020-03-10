The HOVG Podcast: Anika Orrock

Hall of Very Good

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Anika Orrock.

After quizzing the boys about their AAGPBL knowledge, the author of The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League talks to them about what inspired her to write her new book, shares her favorite story and, most importantly, teams up with Lou to plan a “Golden Girls” re-boot.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

25 Fun Facts About A League Of Their Own

A League Of Their Own Film Locations

Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball

International Women’s Baseball Center

ANIKA’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

