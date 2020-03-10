NBA

Video of Kevin Durant dunking all over player shows Achilles is looking strong

March 10, 2020

The Nets have fired head coach Kenny Atkinson, after he helped rebuild the roster and culture that the team hasn’t seen in roughly a decade.

They did so to essentially find a coach that’s a better fit to manage the ball-dominant skill sets and ego-driven personalities of Kevin Durand and Kyrie Irving. And given what Atkinson did for the team, it’s a big leap of faith, and the Nets are betting big on their two currently-injured stars — neither of which will play during the remainder of this season.

KD does appear to be moving well, though, and he’s regaining his leaping ability, according to a recent video, which shows him driving to the basket, then finishing with a massive dunk at the rim during a scrimmage.

Looking sharp.

