49ers rumors suggest team is looking to sign other veteran QB, not Tom Brady sweepstakes

The 49ers were rumored to have been making a strong push to sign Tom Brady roughly a week ago, but that may not be the case anymore.

Brady grew up in Northern California, so playing for his hometown team that he grew up rooting for has to be attractive to him — as does moving his family there, compared to somewhere like Las Vegas, for instance.

But the Niners may be backing out of the TB12 sweepstakes, and instead look to pursue Kirk Cousins — either in the near future via a trade, or next season when he’s set to become a free agent — according to a recent report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“I do not get the sense the 49ers are in on Tom Brady,” Russini recently said on “Get Up,” as transcribed by NESN. “Do I get the sense they’re all in on Jimmy Garoppolo? Not really either. But I don’t think they’re replacing Jimmy G with Tom Brady. I think there’s another quarterback that’s gonna be on the market soon that the 49ers are gonna want to take a look at, and he’s in Minnesota right now. I think we all know the history between Kyle Shanahan and Kirk Cousins. This is something that’s been going on for years. I’ve never seen somebody want a quarterback as bad has Kyle Shanahan has, and it was a deal that almost happened, too. Kirk Cousins almost wound up with Kyle in San Francisco. It did not. I think they’re waiting for that deal to wrap up, maybe even a trade. We don’t know if that could actually happen, but these are things that are on the table.”

.@diannaESPN doesn't think the 49ers are interested in Tom Brady. There's another soon-to-be free agent QB she thinks they want to look at. And he currently plays in Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/iuRA8wizDu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 10, 2020

Gotta wonder how Jimmy Garoppolo feels about this. It’s still unclear how interested the team was (or is) in signing Brady, but one thing’s for sure: They don’t have all that much faith in Jimmy G going forward, as they’re looking elsewhere at the position. The 49ers coaching staff must have watched the fourth quarter tape of the Super Bowl. It was pretty damning for Jimmy G.