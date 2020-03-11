5 of the Most Interesting Fantasy Football Rewards

Now that most of the CFF leagues have closed out – it’s time to start looking at the future seasons. And what’s more fun than having a whole year to come up with new rewards for your league! Here are 5 good ideas for next season’s CFF winner’s awards:

FOAM FINGERS:

Nothing really says “sports” like a classic foam finger. They’ve been the symbol of fanfare for years, despite their decline in popularity recently. Nevertheless, a foam finger would be a fun and unique prize that’s easily customizable – you can order custom ones online or design one yourself using whatever kind of crafting materials you can find! Your participants will feel both proud and nostalgic when they get to take home one of these beauties as a prize.

T-SHIRTS:

One thing you want your CFF prizes to be is portable and easy to show off. And although a trophy or medallion are common prizes, giving out a customized T-shirt is a great way for the winner to be able to remind his subordinates of his dominance. Everyone wears T-shirts, so a custom t-shirt for CFF would give your winner a chance to show his swag no matter what time it is.

CHAMPIONSHIP BELT:

There are few symbols of strength and manliness than a WWE-style championship belt. You can get them custom made for a decent fee, but they look and feel just like the real thing! These belts can be a great way to get people hype for your league and desperate for the top prize. Just make sure punches don’t start flying…

CUSTOM LAPEL PINS:

They’re small, portable, and easy to design en masse. Plus, custom lapel pins have been used as a symbol of class and relevance since their use was popularized in Ancient Rome. They can be a great way to give your winners a sense of pride and superiority, since the pins are frequently associated with achievement. And, they’re easy to order! You can get them for the entire league or any other fantasy event you host.

FACE SOCKS

The dream you’ve always had but didn’t realize. Putting your face (and maybe team logo) on a pair of socks! Many new services have popped up that all offer the opportunity to have your face immortalized forever on a pair of socks, for a relatively low price! Most pairs will cost less than $13 and are custom-made to your size and preference! This is a cool and innovative way to show your league champ that he is truly something special!