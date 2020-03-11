CeeDee Lamb shows off ridiculous leaping ability making TD catch at Oklahoma Pro Day (Video)

Oklahoma product CeeDee Lamb continues to make his case as to why he’s the best receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

All the talk and rumors favored Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy as the top in the class, but then analysts began watching tape, and now many are split as to whether they like him or Lamb as the No. 1, with Henry Ruggs III the clear choice as No. 3.

Lamb could even end up getting draft in the top 10, so he drew plenty of scouts at the Oklahoma Pro Day on Wednesday. He showed them his sick leaping ability at one point, when a ball was floated high in the end zone. No problem — as he casually leaped a few feet in the air to high-point it for the sick grab.

CeeDee Lamb. Specimen. Athlete. Whatever adjective you want to use. pic.twitter.com/8Yy1penZA5 — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 11, 2020

He’s special, and can really climb the ladder — like a Calvin Johnson type.