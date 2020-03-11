MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 11/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Davi Ramos (10-3) vs Arman Tsarukyan (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Apr 11th

Ion Cutelaba (15-5, 1 NC) vs Magomed Ankalaev (13-1) – UFC 249 – Apr 18th

Billy Quarantillo (13-2) vs Gavin Tucker (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Brett Johns (13-2) vs Montel Jackson (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – Apr 25th

Diego Ferreira (16-2) vs Drew Dober (21-9) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Edson Barboza (20-8) vs Josh Emmett (15-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Weidman – May 2nd

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (19-4) vs Felicia Spencer (8-1) – UFC 250 – May 9th

Kai Kara-France (21-8) vs Alex Perez (22-5) – UFC Fight Night 175 – May 16th

Tai Tuivasa (9-3) vs Jarjis Danho (5-1-1, 1 NC) – UFC 251 – Jun 6th

Curtis Blaydes (13-2) vs Alexander Volkov (31-7) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20th

Robert Whittaker (20-5) vs Darren Till (18-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Aug 15th

Bellator

Leah McCourt (4-1) vs Janay Harding (5-4) – Bellator London – May 16th

Liz Carmouche (13-7) vs Mandy Bohn (6-0) – Bellator 243 – May 29th

Michael Chandler (20-5) vs Benson Henderson (28-8) – Bellator 244 – Jun 6th

Featherweight Grand Prix Semis: A.J. McKee (16-0) vs Darrion Caldwell (15-3) – Bellator 244 – Jun 6th

Patricky Freire (23-9) vs Peter Queally (12-5-1) – Bellator Dublin – Oct 3rd

Cage Warriors

Paddy Pimblett (14-3) vs Decky Dalton (10-4) – Cage Warriors 113 – Mar 20th

