Neymar hilariously mocks Borussia Dortmund defender by mimicking his celebration after scoring on him (Video)

Neymar really is a savage, and while he may be a bit older now than when he first entered the world soccer stage, he still makes sure to stick it to this opponents whenever possible.

He sure did during Wednesday’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, that’s for sure.

Neymar opened the scoring in the match, heading the ball right into the net for a goal in the 28th minute.

Neymar scores. Puts PSG in front. Runs straight to Mbappe. Hits Haaland's celebration 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qx4JRojVqo — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2020

But take a closer look at what he did afterward, which went viral quickly. He mocked BVB’s Erling Braut Haaland, whom he essentially beat for the goal on the play, by mimicking the defender’s signature celebration.

Neymar scored against Haaland's Dortmund, and then hit Haaland's celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/MMmRGnINGz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2020

Too funny.