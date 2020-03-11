PSG fans go nuts, set off flares outside stadium before Champions League match vs Borussia Dortmund (Video)

It was lit outside Le Parc des Princes on Wednesday — literally — with PSG fans setting off flares all over the place.

Fans were not permitted to watch the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund from inside the stadium, as UEFA ruled that it was to be played behind closed doors — amid Coronavirus concerns.

Instead, they gathered right outside the stadium — setting off flares and “supporting” their team in the best way they know how, by making a scene.

C’est terminé !!! Le PSG fait tomber Dortmund pour le plus grand bonheur du @Co_Ultras_Paris qui laisse parler toute sa joie !!! #PSGBVB #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/DfTefcM5aQ — France tv sport (@francetvsport) March 11, 2020

Les joueurs du PSG vont célébrer ( a distance) la qualification avec les supporters #PSGBVB #PSGDOR #liguedeschampions pic.twitter.com/hqKe4c5kjk — Matthieu Brandely (@m_brandely) March 11, 2020

To their credit, they also supported the team in droves outside the stadium — without being violent.

PSG fans outside the Parc des Princes supporting their side tonight even though the match is played behind closed doors. 🏟❌ pic.twitter.com/Ir1Gj2ikPl — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 11, 2020

PSG did go on to win the match, 2-0.