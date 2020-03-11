Promoted

PSG fans go nuts, set off flares outside stadium before Champions League match vs Borussia Dortmund (Video)

By March 11, 2020

By:

It was lit outside Le Parc des Princes on Wednesday — literally — with PSG fans setting off flares all over the place.

Fans were not permitted to watch the Champions League match  against Borussia Dortmund from inside the stadium, as UEFA ruled that it was to be played behind closed doors — amid Coronavirus concerns.

Instead, they gathered right outside the stadium — setting off flares and “supporting” their team in the best way they know how, by making a scene.

To their credit, they also supported the team in droves outside the stadium — without being violent.

PSG did go on to win the match, 2-0.

