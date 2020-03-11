Stephon Marbury takes a shot at LeBron James, says he's not a 'real Laker'

LeBron James has been drawing a lot of comparisons to Kobe Bryant, since the Lakers legend’s tragic passing, but one former NBA player doesn’t necessarily view them in the same lens as others do.

Stephon Marbury played for five different teams during the course of his NBA career, so he knows all about bouncing around. He wrapped up his playing career in China a bit over a year ago, and he’s since been coaching the Beijing Royal Fighters.

Marbury played against Kobe Bryant a number of times during the course of his career, so he knows the Lakers legend well. As such, Complex Sports invited him on the most recent edition of their “Load Management” podcast, and that’s when he spoke out about a number of issues. He began by venting about how those who once hated Kobe now love him, since his passing, which seemed a bit too soon, but was a fair point.

Not only that, he also slammed LeBron James for claiming he’ll carry out Kobe’s legacy, because Marbury says he’s “not no real Laker.”

"I see so many people saying so many great things about Kobe and they hated Kobe…" @StarburyMarbury is not here for that fake Kobe love. Listen🎧: https://t.co/ec3udlVTEy pic.twitter.com/ZvrrZ01mkw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 10, 2020

He happens to be right. James always talks about being a kid from Akron, and he spent the majority of his career with the Cavaliers. That’s where his career arc starts and ends — with everything else in between.