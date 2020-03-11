Tuukka Rask continues his marvelous season for the Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask of Savonlinna, Finland is having a great season for the Boston Bruins. On Tuesday, Rask, who leads with National Hockey League with a great goals against average of 2.12, notched his fifth shutout of the season as he backstopped Boston to a 2-0 win over the red hot Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Entering the game, just how hot were the Flyers? They were winners of nine straight games where they outscored their opponents 39-17. However on Tuesday, none of the Flyers’ 36 shots on goal could beat Rask.

Rask made 12 saves in each period. Derek Grant of Abbotsford, British Columbia led the Flyers with five shots on goal.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, MA scored the game winning goal for the Bruins with 1:21 left on the power play in the first period from David Pastrnak and David Krejci. The Bruins then went up 2-0 with an insurance marker from Patrice Bergeron at 14:40 of the third period. Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara notched the assists. It was Grzelcyk’s first NHL career game winning goal.

Rask now has a record of 26 wins, eight regulation losses and six losses in extra time for the Bruins this season. He has a goals against average of 2.12 and a save percentage of .929. Rask’s four other shutouts this season came in a 3-0 Boston win over the New Jersey Devils on October 12, in a 3-0 Boston win over the St. Louis Blues on October 26, in a 4-0 Boston win over the Vancouver Canucks on February 4 and in a 4-0 Boston win over the New York Islanders on February 29.

With the win over the Flyers, the Bruins are the first team this season to crack the century mark in points. They have a record of 44 wins, 14 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time for 100 points. The Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues are second with 92 points.