Donovan Mitchell shares update on diagnosis after testing positive for coronavirus

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Mitchell likely was infected by teammate Rudy Gobert, who was the first to have come down with the virus. That resulted in the league testing all the Jazz and Thunder players following Wednesday’s game.
Since that time, Mitchell has tested positive, with other NBA players likely to get tested as well.
He addressed his condition, giving an update on it via Instagram on Thursday.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Prayers up for Mitchell and Gobert, as well as anyone else affected by the virus.
