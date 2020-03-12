Donovan Mitchell shares update on diagnosis after testing positive for coronavirus

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Mitchell likely was infected by teammate Rudy Gobert, who was the first to have come down with the virus. That resulted in the league testing all the Jazz and Thunder players following Wednesday’s game.

Since that time, Mitchell has tested positive, with other NBA players likely to get tested as well.

He addressed his condition, giving an update on it via Instagram on Thursday.

Prayers up for Mitchell and Gobert, as well as anyone else affected by the virus.