How to Provide Medical Assistance in the Field of Sports

Anyone with age, any disability, environmental change, etc faces illness sometimes that needs to be discovered and treated properly and timely. Medical assistance is all about taking care of the patient with therapies, medicine, exercises and regular checkups recommended by specialists. All of the described ways by the doctors depending on the situation of the patient help in getting him normal and back to routine. Doctors of any field in this regard are blessing in disguise. They are the ones on which patients have faith in. They restore the energy and will power of a depressed person dealing with his illness. There are doctors, paramedical staff including nurses, etc who take care of a patient. Nurses, however, are the ones that patients face first and are provided first aid in case of emergency. Doctors are the ultimate solution while nurses are the instant and assist doctors who attend patients by carefully analyzing the medical history of a patient. Nurses moreover do not have any option to get panic in any case. Medical assistance is required in every field and time but arranged specially in protocols, political setups, sports, protests, etc.

Sports, however, is the field in which any unchecked minor injury can lead to disability in the future. The Sports that are pron to injuries include football, cricket, car racing, skiing, boxing, and the most controversial wrestling. Therefore, physicians, doctors working in the sports field to deal with injuries occurring during physical activities and after it. The sports field has specialized medical assistance as the injuries, type and intensity differ in each case. But the importance of sports never has been sidelined. Physical activities including sports keep a man strong, healthy and fit. Internal organizations such as FIFA, International Olympic Committee, etc moreover, promote physical activities including sports and other exercises ensuring fitness. Additionally, as each field needs specialized doctors and assistances there is an increasing demand for nurses worldwide. These demands lead to institutions offering BSN to DNP programs online with 500-1000 practice hours and 630 clinical hours. The curriculum of bachelor’s in nursing- Doctor of nursing practice includes physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology for primary care, health care policies, etc. BNP-DNP programs include health promotion and illness promotion for diverse populations as well. Credits and years of study, however, vary according to the nursing specialization one may choose. These programs help in advancing the skills and credentials of a nurse and contribute more creatively in society.

MEDICAL ASSISTANCE IN THE FIELD OF SPORTS

Doctors of the sports field are called orthopedic surgeons, primary care physicians, physical therapists, and athletic trainers. They suggest proper exercises for the person having a sportsman spirit and have rehabilitation programs for the ones who got injured playing. The work field of sports doctor include hospitals, private clinic, sports organizations or the field of sports as well.

Sports and exercise medicine in this regard is an important emerging phenomenon to mention. This lately has been given to professional and elite sports only such as Olympics level, etc. But the efforts have been started to spread this at the general population as well to prevent them from diseases.

Medical assistance in the field of sports is divided into three categories:

Sub-optimal medical assistance

Optimal medical assistance

Supra-optimal medical assistance

Suboptimal medical assistance ensuring health is when an athlete is having an injury. This includes exercises for recovery and sometimes the exercise programs as training are part of the medical of the athletes.

Optimal health assistance guarantees and enhances the wellness of athletes of all ages. This can be a part of the public health program as well.

Supra-health assistance is the use of sports and exercise skills for the athletic population who ultimately play at the national or international level.

Moreover, providing medical assistance in the sports field includes:

Injury assessment by carefully analyzing the history of the patient. Sometimes athletes have a history of injury in any muscle or bone, etc that needs to be treated carefully to have a speedy recovery. Athlete than is provided with treatment that may include exercise, medication or surgeries as well. It includes the application of braces and splints over joint dislocation or injury. In boxing, for example, teeth covers are mandatory to avoid any serious injury. Splints are important to protect injuries from further advancing and these protect sensitive tissues, tendons, and injured bones. They keep the bones firm, together and straight that ensures speedy recovery. They protect the injured area from further swelling as well. In case of breathing problems due to injury, oxygen is provided. Ankle pain spray, bandages to cover the rash, or any other form of first aid are also given by them. The sports field in this regard is the most vulnerable for people as anyone from anywhere suddenly can get injuries. If injuries of the sports field are not treated properly and timely, a person can expire as well. Sports masseuse is there to regularly massage the injured sportsman. They also massage the fit athlete to further guarantee avoidance of muscle stretching. Physical therapists are there devising training and exercise programs for the fitness of players. The best policy and training can be devised by physicians and sports medicinal physicians. They also devise preventive training and medication to avoid typical injuries of any sports field.

CONCLUSION

Providing sports field medical assistance includes optimal health assurance, sub-optimal health assurance, and supra-optimal health assurances. Doctors and nurses in that regard come forward after completing their BNP to DNP programs in relevant fields. The courses are offered for day scholar and online as well. Medical assistance in the field of sports is provided by physicians, sports and medicine physicians, surgeons and primary care physicians, etc.