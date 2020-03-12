Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Boban Marjanovic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Boban Marjanovic

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Boban Marjanovic

By March 12, 2020

By: |

Mar 11, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Boban Marjanovich – Dallas (vs Denver)

31 points, 12-20 FG, 7-8 FT, 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

A fittingly wacky player for a wacky ending to the season.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home