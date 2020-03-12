Rudy Gobert apologizes for 'careless' actions regarding when he mocked coronavirus

Jazz star Rudy Gobert thought he was being funny when he openly mocked coronavirus at the podium during a press conference a few days ago, and he really wish he hadn’t done so.

Gobert walked over to the podium and touched all the microphones, then smiled, essentially insinuating “Look, I’m healthy!”

Well, Gobert, as it turns out, became the first NBA player to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The NBA has now suspended its season indefinitely, with teammate Donovan Mitchell having been infected as well.

Gobert took to Instagram to apologize for his actions on Thursday.

Such a stupid move by him.