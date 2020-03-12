Rudy Gobert apologizes for 'careless' actions regarding when he mocked coronavirus

Jazz star Rudy Gobert thought he was being funny when he openly mocked coronavirus at the podium during a press conference a few days ago, and he really wish he hadn’t done so.
Gobert walked over to the podium and touched all the microphones, then smiled, essentially insinuating “Look, I’m healthy!”
Well, Gobert, as it turns out, became the first NBA player to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The NBA has now suspended its season indefinitely, with teammate Donovan Mitchell having been infected as well.
Gobert took to Instagram to apologize for his actions on Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Such a stupid move by him.
Comments