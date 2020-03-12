The HOVG Podcast: Matt Iseman

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 12, 2020

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Matt Iseman.

The host of “American Ninja Warrior” and winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice” talks to the boys about when he was first bitten by the showbiz bug, that no-hitter he threw while at Princeton and the work he’s doing for The Arthritis Foundation.

SHOW NOTES:

The Inspiring Backstory of Matt Iseman, Host of American Ninja Warrior

Tiger of the Week: Matt Iseman ’93

Matt Iseman vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis Stigma

Matt Iseman: Rheumatoid Arthritis Warrior

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and The Arthritis Foundation.