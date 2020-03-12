UFC Brasilia reportedly to take place in empty arena

It won’t look like the famed Jerry Lawler vs. Terry Funk (or Rock vs. Mick Foley, if you’re younger) pro wrestling matches, but Saturday’s UFC event will take place sans fans.

The UFC on ESPN+event, scheduled at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in the Brazilian capital, has reportedly made the change because of coronavirus fears and that city’s governor banning events of more than 100 people. Combate in Brazil first reported the news.

Today’s media events were

also canceled.

The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday that it was suspending its season indefinitely after a player tested positive for the virus.

Saturday’s event is scheduled to be headlined by Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira.