Video of Serge Ibaka kissing basketball after Rudy Gobert's free throw sparks concern

By March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, and now everyone and everything he’s come into contact with has been put under a microscope.

His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was also infected, likely by Gobert, and it’s scary to think who else might have been as well.

A video shows an interesting exchange during a recent Jazz game involving Serge Ibaka, as he was seen kissing a basketball after Gobert shot a free throw. The incubation period can take up to 14 days, so Gobert was likely infected at the time.

Gotta get that Raptors team tested — pronto.

