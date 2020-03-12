Watch Devin Booker's shocking reaction to NBA season suspension news, while he was gaming

The NBA shocked the sports world on Wednesday night when the league announced it was suspending its 2019-20 season play indefinitely.

There’s really no word on whether or not the league will even finish out the season, with a possibility of the playoffs to take place during the summer instead. In the meantime, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that 30 days is the minimum length of time that the league will cease playing games.

NBA players were shocked at the news, and understandably so. Suns star Devin Booker sure was, as he found out the news while playing video games. He was absolutely surprised, and reacted as such.

Devin Booker finding out NBA season canceled on livestream, continues play video games pic.twitter.com/RE03dDkJj1 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) March 12, 2020

Here’s a clip of Devin Booker, cLoak, and Nadeshot reacting to Tom Hanks, Rudy Gobert, and Emmanuel Mudiay getting tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/mZjFi2Kgqn — Daniel🌎☄️💕 (@htxdaniel02) March 12, 2020

We felt the same way.