WWE Announces Latest Hall Of Fame Inductee

It was reported by WWE.com that the newest inductee into the Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020 has been announced by Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast.

The newest inductee was revealed to be the late great “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

Photo: WWE

Davey Boy Smith broke through the professional wrestling world alongside his cousin The Dynamite Kid as they would compete in Calgary Stampede Wrestling. They would rival with each other and team up together at the promotion, forming the British Bulldogs.

Davey and Dynamite would make their WWE debut in 1984, becoming one of the most beloved tag teams by the WWE fans. They would have legendary rivalries with tag teams such as The Hart Foundation and eventually win the Tag Team Championships against The Dream Team at WrestleMania 2 with the legend of heavy metal, Ozzy Osbourne at ringside.

The British Bulldogs would compete internationally after they left the WWE in the late 80’s. Davey Boy would return to the company as a singles competitor in 1990. The British Bulldog’s popularity with the fans would continue to flourish. He would be victorious in a 1991 Battle Royal at Royal Albert Hall in his home country of London.

Davey Boy would return to his country one year later, competing in one of WWE’s greatest matches of all time against his brother in law Bret “The Hitman” Hart for the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam 1992 in Wembley Stadium. They would put on a wrestling classic with Davey Boy coming out on top, winning the championship.

The British Bulldogs would have a stint in WCW until the mid 90’s where he would return to the WWE once again. He would win back the Tag Team Championships but would win it alongside his brother in law Owen Hart this time. He would defeat his fellow tag partner Owen to become the first ever European Champion on a Monday Night Raw that took place in Berlin, Germany.

British Bulldog would move on to another brief stint in WCW and then return to the WWE in 1999 where he would compete against Attitude Era stars such as The Rock and Triple H.

The British Bulldog sadly passed away in 2002 but his accomplishments can’t be denied as being Hall Of Fame worthy. Davey Boy Smith will join JBL, The NWO, The Bella Twins, and Batista as he takes his rightful place into the Hall Of Fame on WrestleMania 36 weekend Thursday, April 2nd 2020 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Florida.