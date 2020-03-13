Combat

Fight of the Day: Marcus Almeida vs. Rodolfo Viera

Fight of the Day: Marcus Almeida vs. Rodolfo Viera

Combat

Fight of the Day: Marcus Almeida vs. Rodolfo Viera

By March 13, 2020

By: |

 

Date: June 30, 2012
Card: 2012 IBJJF World Championships
Championship(s): Black Belt Absolute Division Gold Medal
Venue: Walter Pyramid
Location: Long Beach, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home