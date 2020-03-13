Insane fight breaks out at Brazilian league soccer match (Video)

The Brasileiro Série A league is one of the only soccer ones around the world that continues match play, so what happens around the league has been put under a microscope, given how little else there is to watch.

So when a benches-clearing fight broke out during a recent match between Gremio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense and Sport Club Internacional, you’d better believe news of it went viral quickly.

Emotions ran high during the final minutes of the match, and it wasn’t long before punches were thrown on the field, with the benches clearing, and both teams getting into a crazy brawl.

🥊A FULL OUT BRAWL HAS BROKEN LOOSE IN THE GREMIO-INTERNACIONAL GAME! 👊 #Libertadores pic.twitter.com/pAgNqBCLO8 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 13, 2020

A total of eight players — four from each team — were ejected.

No goal scorers made the score sheet in the 0-0 draw, but eight red card receivers sure did.