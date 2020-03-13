Matt Barnes believes NBA's decision to possibly postpone season will result in 'best playoffs we've ever seen'

The NBA’s players are currently self-quarantined, with Rudy Gobert having tested positive for COVID-9, as well as teammate Donovan Mitchell.

It’s still unclear if any of the league’s other players were infected, so right now, they’re currently being tested, handled by their respective teams.

At the very minimum, it’ll be at least 30 days until the league resumes play, if not longer. The NBA could even just elect to forego the remainder of the regular season, and skip right to the playoffs. That’d certainly help veteran stars such as LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, who have had some wear-and-tear on their bodies over the years, and favor load management.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes certainly agrees, and he shared why it could result in the “best playoffs we’ve ever seen.”

“If there’s any kind of silver lining, and it’s hard to address it now, but if you give these guys a break going into the playoffs and you build the anticipation of the NBA coming back, you’re giving the best players in the world an extra two, three, four weeks off,” Barnes said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “The energy in the playoffs is going to be off the charts. It’s going to be the best playoffs we’ve seen because everyone is fully rested and fully healthy.”

He makes some great points there. Hopefully COVID-19 dies down in the coming weeks, and everything falls back into place.