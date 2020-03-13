Nick Young has hilarious take on coronavirus overreactions

The COVID-19 pandemic is very real, but there has been a bit of overreacting here and there.

And by that, we don’t mean that people shouldn’t take all precautions to make sure they don’t catch and possibly spread the disease, nor are we downplaying the effects of it.

But the reality is that there are some treating COVID-19 like its the end of humanity, and well, that’s probably not the case here.

That’s why what former NBA guard Nick “Swaggy P” Young had to say on Friday via Twitter was pretty damn funny.

Ppl are scared of the coronavirus but go raw everyday — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 13, 2020

Yeah, that pretty much puts it all in perspective.