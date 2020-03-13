Patriots reportedly offered Tom Brady embarrassingly-low amount of money for new contact

It’s fair to wonder if Tom Brady and his camp are upset at the Patriots organization, given the paltry amount of money they reportedly offered him in a proposed deal ahead of free agency.

Brady made $23 million in 2019, and the word was that he was seeking at least $30 million heading into free agency this year. But the market seems to have dropped out a bit, with both the 49ers and Raiders hinting as if they’re not in on the TB12 sweepstakes any more.

That leaves the Titans, Bucs and Patriots — for the most part — and New England apparently attempted to leverage the lack of interest into Brady taking less money to remain with the team.

A report from WEEI radio host Dale Arnold stated that the Patriots only offered Brady a one-year, $13.5 million deal for 2020.

“This is what I was told happened,” Arnold began. “There was a phone call between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. There was not a negotiation. There wasn’t a, ‘We will offer you a two-year deal at X number of dollars.’ What I was told happened was the Patriots told Tom Brady that all they can do is a one-year deal at less money than he made last year because of the $13.5 million that gets tacked onto the salary cap and basically, ‘What we’re going to be able to do here Tom, is a one-year deal, but it’s not going to be for as much money as you got last year.’”

That clearly won’t be enough to get a deal done, if true.