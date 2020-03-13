Your Daily Cartoon: What's become of the 2020 NCAA Tournament

Your Daily Cartoon: What's become of the 2020 NCAA Tournament

Updates

Your Daily Cartoon: What's become of the 2020 NCAA Tournament

By March 13, 2020

By: |

Nearly all of the major sports leagues around the world are suspending play, but the NCAA elected to go a bit over the top, and instead of being patient, it elected to cancel this year’s tournament.

It’s brutal when you sit down and think about the effect that decision will have on these young kids, as many of their future’s depending on those games. The tournament is their opportunity to showcase their skills on the big stage, with scouts watching, and now they won’t get that opportunity.

Unfortunately, this year, basketballs have been replaced with paper towels and hand sanitizer, as this cartoon suggests.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]

Updates

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home