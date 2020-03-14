Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Kevin Lee Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – L (Iaquinta) – $8,000*

TUF 19 Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Ronson) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Tuck) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Prazeres) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – W (Moontasri) – $28,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Santos) – $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Escudero) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 23 Finale – Jul 8/16 – W (Matthews) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Mustafaev) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Trinaldo) – $89,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Chiesa) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – L (Ferguson) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Barboza) – $145,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $15,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Iaquinta) – $94,000 ($84,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – L (dos Anjos) – $94,000 ($84,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Gillespie) – $233,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Oliveira) – $83,800 ($86,000 to show, $17,200 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,536,300

