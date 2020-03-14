MMA

Kevin Lee Career Earnings

Kevin Lee Career Earnings

MMA

Kevin Lee Career Earnings

By March 14, 2020

By: |

Oct 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tony Ferguson (red gloves) competes against Kevin Lee (blue gloves) during the third round during UFC 216 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Kevin Lee Career Earnings

 

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 169 – Feb 1/14 – L (Iaquinta) – $8,000*

TUF 19 Finale – Jul 6/14 – W (Ronson) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Tuck) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Prazeres) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – W (Moontasri) – $28,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – L (Santos) – $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Escudero) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 23 Finale – Jul 8/16 – W (Matthews) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Mustafaev) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Trinaldo) – $89,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Chiesa) – $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – L (Ferguson) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Barboza) – $145,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $15,000 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – L (Iaquinta) – $94,000 ($84,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – L (dos Anjos) – $94,000 ($84,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Gillespie) – $233,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – L (Oliveira) – $83,800 ($86,000 to show, $17,200 fine for missing weight, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $1,536,300

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA, MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home