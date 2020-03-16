BREAKING: Japanese Legend Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE.com has announced it’s latest inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame. This time it is an international competitor.

They have officially announced that Jushin “Thunder” Liger will join the Class Of 2020 on WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Liger emerged into the world of pro wrestling in the late 1980’s with his iconic red and white body suit with a three horned mask. His high flying style has influenced a number of future competitors and was even credited with inventing the Shooting Star Press.

The masked superstar appeared in the United States around 1991 where he would compete in WCW. He would make a name for himself there as he began a rivalry with the late Brian Pillman for the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship. Pillman and Liger’s rivalry is still talked about to this day as having one of the most legendary and influential matches of all time.

Jushin would continue his WCW career by competing legendary Cruiserweight athletes such as Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko.

Liger would continue to work in Japan where he further established himself as one of the all time greats in the country. The Japanese legend suffered a brain tumor that almost took his life in 1996. However, Jushin overcame the deadly obstacle and would continue to wow audiences across the globe, eventually becoming an 11 time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

He finally got to compete in the WWE after almost four decades, where he would take on Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn during the summer of 2015.

This past January, Liger announced his retirement which would make him a competitor that has competed through five decades. He will now join Batista, NWO members (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, JBL and The British Bulldog as they take their rightful place into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020.