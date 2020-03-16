BREAKING: WWE Announces Major ‘Wrestlemania 36’ Change

There has been speculation concerning the fate of this year’s WrestleMania as COVID-19 spreads all across the country including Tampa.

WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 36 will not take place in Tampa Bay but will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando Florida with no live audience in attendance.

Photo: WWE

WWE.com made the following statement on this decision:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

WrestleMania 36 is going to be in the Performance Center for the first time ever and without fans in attendance which has been the format for Raw and SmackDown as of late due to this current crisis.