Browns RB Mack Wilson turns heads partying in crowded nightclub amid coronavirus scare (Video)

Social distancing and self-quarantine is the name of the game right now, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, and having already become a worldwide pandemic.

But apparently, not everyone has received that memo.

Spring breakers were out in full force at Clearwater Beach on Monday, clearly not paying attention to how they can prevent spreading the potentially-lethal virus.

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing" recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

Browns running back Mack Wilson apparently didn’t really seem to care, either, as he posted videos partying at a crowded nightclub on Saturday night, “celebrating” St. Patrick’s Day, even though he isn’t Irish. He was at Twin Peaks in Montgomery, Alabama,

Social gatherings of over 50 people are supposed to be eliminated, but apparently Wilson didn’t understand that. And being an NFL player, he has an obligation to do better — being part of the solution, not the problem.