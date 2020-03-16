Eagles prove you can still do business by telephone in a national crisis...

You can admire Howie Roseman for his persistence in pursuing deals in the middle of the coronavirus debacle— or you can question whether Howie himself has gone mad from the disease…

But he made some blockbuster moves by phone…

The Eagles have landed a massive upgrade for their defensive line at large cost.

The team agreed to terms on a three-year, $39 million contract with former Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The deal comes with $26 million in guaranteed money.

Hargrave, who just turned 27 in February, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds. He played nose tackle for the Steelers last season but can also play three-technique.

With Timmy Jernigan likely to leave in free agency, and Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox approaching the later years of their respective careers, Hargrave makes sense as a long-term addition upfront…I guess.

Hargrave will be hoped to provide the perfect counterpunch to Jackson on the inside opposite Cox. Cox and Hargrave could start on obvious passing downs, while Jackson will be sprinkled in during passing situations. Hargrave’s presence also allows the Eagles to use Jackson and Cox off the edge in certain packages.

In defense of the move, here’s Mike Kaye from NJ.com:

1. Hargrave is more than just a run-stuffer. The veteran lineman doesn’t just fill gaps. He also provides plenty of pressure. During his four seasons with the Steelers, Hargrave produced 14.5 sacks. While that number isn’t eye-opening, he produced those numbers as a 3-4 nose tackle, which is impressive.

2. The Eagles are set at defensive tackle. Following Hargrave’s signing and Hassan Ridgeway’s re-signing, the Eagles are in really good shape at defensive tackle. Along with Hargrave, Ridgeway, Cox and Jackson, the Eagles also have Anthony Rush, who they seem to like quite a bit.

3. The Eagles still have major needs at cornerback and wide receiver. The squad missed out on Byron Jones and James Bradberry on Monday. Now, they’ll have to look into the trade market and mid-tier free agency to fill out their depth chart at cornerback. Also, Amari Cooper and Robby Anderson are still available at wide receiver in free agency.

So……maybe the money will prove to be well-spent. But man, that’s a helluva telemarketing sale for Hargrave’s agent!

Previously as mentioned, the Eagles made their first move addressing the defensive tackle position when they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Hassan Ridgeway, a player who joined the team last season during a draft-weekend trade with Indianapolis. Ridgeway is an interesting guy – powerful and explosive – who just hasn’t found his comfort zone in the NFL. Maybe working in as a depth tackle for the Eagles will be the sweet spot for Ridgeway in 2020. He has a handle on the system and he’s shown the Eagles enough to warrant a deal.

To save a few bucks, the Eagles announced that they will not tender RB Corey Clement, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent but is now free to sign with any team beginning Wednesday at 4 PM.