Fighters of the Week

1. Charles Oliveira: That makes seven straight wins for Oliveira, all by submission, and six winning Performance of the Night after submitting Kevin Lee. From half-guard, no less! How many hoops is this guy going to have to jump through to get a crack at Khabib-Ferguson…whenever the shit THAT happens.

2. Gilbert Burns: How would a fight between two BJJ aces that have successfully transitioned to MMA end? A first-round TKO, natch! Burns put down Demian Maia barely halfway through the very first round. That makes five in a row after toppling his toughest test to date.

3. Renato Moicano: 44 seconds was all it took for hometown boy Moicano to wrap up and submit Damir Hadzovic to the roars of…well, his corner.

4. Brandun Lee: Lee is the exact kind of fighter that should be profiled on ShoBox, which did happen from Minnesota this Friday. He absolutely routed Camilo Prieto in the third round in the main event, I hope he steps up soon and quits being handled with kid gloves.

5. Brian Norman Jr.: At only 19 years of age, Normal co-headlined Friday’s ShoBox and put on a nice outing with Flavio Rodriguez, emerging victorious after a clash of heads forced a stoppage in the seventh-round.

6. Nikita Krylov: Well the Johnny Walker hype train was fun while we were all on it, wasn’t it?

7. Francisco Trinaldo: Opened the unbelievably weird main card of UFC Brasilia with a statement decision over John Makdessi.

8. Brandon Moreno: In the biggest test to date for the Assassin Baby, he defeated Jussier Formiga in the featured prelims advancing to 2-0-1 in his second go-round in the UFC.

9. Alejandro Guerrero: It wasn’t nearly as wide as the judges would have it, but Guerrero advanced to 12-0 with a ShoBox win over Jose Angulo.

10. Dexter Suisse: Had the biggest knockout highlight of the weekend, KOing Miroslav Vujovic with a nasty combo at TATNEFT Cup.

11. Asdren Gashi: Who says low kicks don’t win fights? Sabir El Harrak had absolute no answers for Albania’s Gashi’s barrage of leg kicks and got finished in the first round at TATNEFT Cup.

12. Milos Bajovic: Fighters 12-15 picked up wins by decision at TATNEFT Cup’s card over the weekend.

13. Iskander Ziyaev

14. Maksim Zuplitniy

15. Soufiane Taaouati