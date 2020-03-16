Tom Brady's camp reportedly leaked false 49ers rumors

The rumors about the 49ers having interest in signing Tom Brady did make sense, on paper, at first.

Brady grew up a 49ers fan in the Bay Area, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo put together one of the worst fourth-quarter performances we’ve ever seen in a Super Bowl — along with Jared Goff the year beforehand.

But the thing is that those rumors were false, and were essentially planted by Brady’s camp.

Albert Breer of The MMQB had an interesting report on Monday, essentially stating that the 49ers’ “interest” in Brady was leaked by TB12’s camp.

Have confirmed, as @CSimmsQB reported here, that the 49ers are NOT planning on making a run at Tom Brady this week. As he said, and we said last week, the interest was coming more from the player's side than the team's. San Francisco moves forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/rH0auJkUCX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2020

It now makes sense that the 49ers were said to have backed out so quickly, when they were never really in on Brady in the first place.