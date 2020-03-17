Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels share thoughts on Tom Brady's departure

It’s the end of an era, with Tom Brady leaving the Patriots to play for another team after 20 years in New England.

NFL fans have come to associate Brady and Bill Belichick together, as if they were a married sports couple, with the two teaming up to win six Super Bowls, and countless division titles.

But the wall has come crumbling down, as it appears Brady is headed elsewhere, likely to Tampa Bay, or possibly to Los Angeles.

What we do know is that Brady is leaving the Patriots, which he announced on Tuesday. Belichick shared his thoughts on his quarterback’s departure shortly thereafter, in a statement.

“Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won championships in three of his first four years on the field and in three of his final six seasons with us, while competing for championships in most every season in between. This is a credit to Tom’s consistency and what separates him. He didn’t just perform. He didn’t just win. He won championships over and over again.

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect and appreciation. Tom’s success as a player and his character as a person are exceptional. Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was. With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels worked with Brady for more than a decade, so he weighed in as well.