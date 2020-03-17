Cam Newton not happy with Panthers over Teddy Bridgewater signing, trade rumors

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears to feel blindsided, as he’d indicated that the team had led him to believe he’d be their starter in 2020, yet it appears that’s not the case.

The Panthers made a strong statement in signing Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal. That’s starting quarterback money, and it’s nearly impossible for them to keep both him and Cam and the books.

As such, the trade rumors are swirling, with the Bears, Chargers and possibly even Patriots (although not a strong scheme fit) all possibly in the mix.

Cam clearly is not happy about it, as he posted this reaction to the recent news on Instagram.

Cam Newton setting the record straight, just like Greg Olsen had to do. pic.twitter.com/ODwUUG9i4x — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 17, 2020

It basically sounds as if Cam wanted to stay in Carolina, and now the Panthers are pushing him into seeking a trade.

Big news: Based on the previous discussions between the #Panthers organization and Cam Newton’s agents, it has been agreed upon to allow Cam and his agency team to seek a trade. Other details to follow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Newton has become a part of the Charlotte community, and he apparently does not want to leave, but he’s going to get pushed out whether he likes it or not.