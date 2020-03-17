Former NHL goaltender Jonas Hiller retires from hockey at age 38

Former National Hockey League goaltender Jonas Hiller of Felben Wellhausen, Switzerland retired from professional hockey at age 38 on Monday according to Rogers Sportsnet. Hiller played nine NHL seasons (seven with the Anaheim Ducks and two with the Calgary Flames).

Hiller played with the Ducks from 2007 to 2014 and with the Flames from 2014 to 2016. Over the last four seasons he had played with Biel HC of the Swiss A League. Biel HC was the third team Hiller played for in the Swiss League as he also played for Davos HC from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2004 to 2007, as well as Lausanne HC from 2003 to 2004.

Hiller had a terrific rookie season with the Ducks in 2007-08. In 23 games, he only had a record of 10 wins, seven losses and one overtime loss, but had an excellent goals against average of 2.06 and a superb save percentage of .927.

In 2009-10, Hiller had a career high 30 wins in 59 games. In 2010-11, Hiller had a career high five shutouts, a statistic he was able to match while with Anaheim in 2013-14.

In 2011-12, Hiller did lead the NHL in losses with 30. However, he exemplified excellent stamina as he led the NHL with 73 games played and 4253 minutes.

Never drafted, Hiller originally signed with the Ducks on May 25, 2007. He then signed a two year contract worth $9 million with the Calgary Flames on July 1, 2014. That was the first day of NHL free agency six years ago.

In his NHL career, Hiller won 197 games, lost 140 regulation games and had 37 losses in extra time. He had 23 career shutouts, a goals against average of 2.55 and a save percentage of .914. An all-star in 2011, Hiller also had a playoff record of 15 wins, 15 losses, three shutouts, a postseason goals against average of 2.35 and a postseason save percentage of .930.

On the international level, Hiller represented Switzerland at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. At the World Hockey Championships, Hiller participated for Switzerland in 2008 in Quebec City and Halifax. That is the only time that the World Hockey Championships has ever been in Canada.