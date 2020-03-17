Michael Jordan shares how he 'broke' his former teammates, pushed them to the limit (Video)

Bulls legend Michael Jordan won six NBA titles, and was the greatest player to have ever played in the league, so he came to expect a high standard that his teammates needed to live up to.

He’s not alone, either, as players such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kobe Bryant and others had the same type of attitude. Bryant even called it the “Mamba Mentality.”

It’s incredible that MJ was able to win six titles, as he was never paired with any superstars. Scottie Pippen was a great player, but the rest of his teammates were essentially just role players. Jordan made them better, though. He did that by expecting the most out of them, even it took “breaking” them, as he revealed in some leaked footage from ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

"I would never say I was cutthroat. I was a competitor."

"I didn't really care If I broke him. If they did get broken then they are not going to be helpful to us when we need them the most." Michael Jordan on criticizing teammates#TheLastDance #MJMondays pic.twitter.com/4Gevn0hSpw — David Astramskas (@redapples) March 16, 2020

That’s just the type of player he was.